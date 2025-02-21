Friday, February 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Interviews / Kinetic's EV component biz will be up to Rs 1.5K cr in 4 years: Firodia

Kinetic's EV component biz will be up to Rs 1.5K cr in 4 years: Firodia

Firodia talked about his plans for the EV-components business, and the components business at large for the group

Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kinetic Group
Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kinetic Group

Sohini Das
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto-component major Kinetic group is setting up an advanced electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant with an initial capacity of 60,000 units per annum with an investment of ₹50 crore in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. The Range-X brand of batteries for two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be based on both LFP (lithium iron phosphate) and NMC (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt) technologies. Speaking to Sohini Das in a video interview, Ajinkya Firodia, vice-chairman and managing director, Kinetic group, spoke about his plans for the EV-components business, and the component business at large for the group. Edited excerpts: 
Why venture into battery business? 
Over the last four-five years,
LinkedIN Icon