Launching new games in addition to BGMI is our top priority: Krafton India

South Korean gaming major Krafton, the developer and publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), recently led an investment in fintech firm Cashfree. Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, chief executive officer (CEO), Krafton India, speaks to Ajinkya Kawale and Shivani Shinde in Mumbai on the company’s rationale behind investing in Cashfree, monetisation challenges in the Indian gaming segment and focus areas for 2025. Edited excerpts:

What made Krafton invest in Cashfree Payments?

Cashfree falls outside the sectors we have traditionally invested in over the past three-four years. However, our perspective on India’s digital ecosystem has naturally evolved. While our core business is game