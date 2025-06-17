Lenovo will double output of Make-in-India devices in 2 years: Katyal

It is the largest personal computer (PC) player in the world and holds the second spot in India in terms of market share. Its smartphones under the Motorola brand name are already among the top 7 in terms of sales in the country and are also exported to North America. Shailendra Katyal, Lenovo India vice-president and managing director, shares the company’s India strategy in an interview in Bengaluru with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts:

The Indian government, through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, wants global companies to make the country a global production hub. How do you fit into this