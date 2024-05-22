Looking to add around 1,000 beds by early FY26: Max Healthcare CMD Soi

Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare, provides an overview of the company’s performance in FY24 in a telephonic interview with Sanket Koul. Edited excerpts:

What is the reason for the 3 per cent Y-o-Y drop in PAT for the March quarter?



The minor drop in PAT is due to the lower effective tax rate last year and the net loss at our new units in Nagpur and Lucknow.

How do you assess the company’s performance in FY24?



For FY24, we have had a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the revenues and 17 per cent growth in Ebitda