Business Standard
Managed this fundraise because of biz performance: Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha

We have been able to raise this round purely because of business performance. We are growing 140 per cent year-on-year, said Palicha

Aadit Palicha, Zepto CEO
Aadit Palicha, CEO, Zepto

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

After raising $665 million, this year’s largest funding round, at a valuation of $3.6 billion, quick commerce major Zepto is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO). AADIT PALICHA, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), tells Aryaman Gupta the company is close to turning profitable, even as it looks to expand into newer markets. Edited excerpts:

How was Zepto able to raise such a large round when funding is hard to come by?

Because of business performance. We are growing 140 per cent year-on-year and have gone from about $500 million in sales to well over
Topics : IPO Zepto IPOs

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

