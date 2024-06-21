Managed this fundraise because of biz performance: Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha

After raising $665 million, this year’s largest funding round, at a valuation of $3.6 billion, quick commerce major Zepto is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO). AADIT PALICHA, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), tells Aryaman Gupta the company is close to turning profitable, even as it looks to expand into newer markets. Edited excerpts:

How was Zepto able to raise such a large round when funding is hard to come by?

Because of business performance. We are growing 140 per cent year-on-year and have gone from about $500 million in sales to well over