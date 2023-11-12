Sensex (0.11%)
Mankind Pharma sees 21% profit surge in Q2 despite consumer health hurdles

The delayed season not only affected anti-infectives but also related sub-therapies such as respiratory, cough and cold, gastro, and vitamins, says Juneja

Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja
Premium

Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Pharmaceuticals major Mankind Pharma reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit, with revenue rising by 12 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q2FY24) in a regulatory filing last week. In an email interview with Business Standard, Rajeev Juneja, vice president and managing director of Mankind Pharma, tells Sanket Koul about the reasons behind the company’s muted growth in the consumer healthcare sector and its varying performance in the acute and chronic segments in Q2. Edited excerpts:

Why has Mankind faced muted growth in the Consumer Healthcare segment in the September quarter?
 
Mankind's Consumer Healthcare segment faced muted growth in Q2FY24, recording a two per cent year-on-year increase to Rs 193

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

