Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

May look to bring Liraglutide via clinical trial waiver: Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran outlines how being vertically integrated puts Biocon in a strong position

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics
Premium

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics

Sohini DasAneeka Chatterjee
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 11:54 PM IST
The peptides and GLP-1 class of drugs that are offering breakthrough treatment for diabetes and obesity are estimated to be a $100 billion global opportunity by 2030. As patents keep expiring, companies like Biocon are well positioned to make the most of this opportunity. Speaking to Sohini Das and Aneeka Chatterjee over a video call, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics, outlines how being vertically integrated puts Biocon in a strong position. Edited excerpts.


The generics business has seen some pricing pressure in Q1FY25. What is the outlook?

I would rather not focus on pricing pressure

Also Read

E-commerce firms focusing on quick deliveries this festival season

Hindu organisations urge govt to protect minorities in Bangladesh

Dhaka's next tasks

Updates: Sebi says Chairperson Buch made relevant disclosures from time to time

India needs to do more to win over people of Bangladesh

Topics : Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Biocon clinical trials

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon