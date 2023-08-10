More breaks, younger travellers, rising credit are emerging trends: Iyer

Omni-channel travel services firm Travel Cook India on Thursday reported consolidated net profit of Rs. 70.9 crore in the June quarter. The firm had reported a loss of Rs. 6.9 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income from operations grew to Rs. 1,931.8 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs. 989.8 crore in the year-ago period. Mahesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive at Thomas Cook India, discusses the drivers for growth, demand trends and challenges in a telephonic interaction with Ajinkya Kawale. Edited excerpts:
What are