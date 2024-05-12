Over 250,000 Infosys employees are trained in GenAI: CTO Tarafdar

MOHAMMED RAFEE TARAFDAR, chief technology officer (CTO) of Infosys, is driving the information technology services firm’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Tarafdar, in a video interview with Shivani Shinde, spoke how the company has built three million lines of codes using the technology and what is the purpose of its AI-first strategy. Edited excerpts:

How is Infosys’ AI-first strategy being implemented and how do you quantify the impact?

AI-first essentially means, can we have AI embedded into every aspect of work and it also creates value. We focused on three areas: How do we amplify human potential; second, how to unlock