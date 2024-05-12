Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Over 250,000 Infosys employees are trained in GenAI: CTO Tarafdar

Tarafdar spoke how the company has built three million lines of codes using the technology and what is the purpose of its AI-first strategy

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer (CTO) of Infosys
Premium

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer (CTO) of Infosys

Shivani Shinde
7 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
MOHAMMED RAFEE TARAFDAR, chief technology officer (CTO) of Infosys, is driving the information technology services firm’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Tarafdar, in a video interview with Shivani Shinde, spoke how the company has built three million lines of codes using the technology and what is the purpose of its AI-first strategy. Edited excerpts:

How is Infosys’ AI-first strategy being implemented and how do you quantify the impact?

AI-first essentially means, can we have AI embedded into every aspect of work and it also creates value. We focused on three areas: How do we amplify human potential; second, how to unlock
Topics : Artificial intelligence Infosys Technology Cloud computing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon