Moved imp products out of Mohali, Dadra plants: Sun Pharma's Abhay Gandhi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has guided for high single-digit top line growth in FY25, and higher R&D spend as it enters an investment phase for developing its product pipeline. Speaking to Sohini Das in a video interview from the US, Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America Business, outlines the plan for the company’s specialty business. Edited excerpts.

The specialty business hit the $1 billion milestone in FY24. What is the outlook?

We are excited that for the first time the global specialty business has crossed the $1 billion mark in FY24. That is a significant milestone for us and something we aspired for. From