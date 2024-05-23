Business Standard
Moved imp products out of Mohali, Dadra plants: Sun Pharma's Abhay Gandhi

Speaking to Sohini Das over a video interview from the US, Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America of Sun Pharma outlines his plan for the company's specialty business

Abhay Gandhi
Premium

Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America of Sun Pharma

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has guided for high single-digit top line growth in FY25, and higher R&D spend as it enters an investment phase for developing its product pipeline. Speaking to Sohini Das in a video interview from the US, Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America Business, outlines the plan for the company’s specialty business. Edited excerpts.

The specialty business hit the $1 billion milestone in FY24. What is the outlook?

We are excited that for the first time the global specialty business has crossed the $1 billion mark in FY24. That is a significant milestone for us and something we aspired for. From
First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

