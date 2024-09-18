New EV might not bear the Kwid name: Renault India MD & CEO Mamillapalle

Renault India, which saw a 33 per cent decline in sales in 2023, is facing a challenging 2024. The company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer VENKATRAM MAMILLAPALLE, discusses the company’s revival plans, launch strategy, and the future of the Kwid in a face-to-face interaction with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts:

Renault India sold only 52,620 units in the 2023 calendar year, down 33 per cent compared to 2022. What is your revival strategy?

In 2011, we launched the Duster and then the Kwid. These are the two very successful models we introduced in India. We launched many