Now there's greater diversity in way funds are managed at HDFC MF: Setalvad

A year after the departure of star fund manager Prashant Jain, HDFC Mutual Fund has remained stuck to its strengths while enhancing diversification within portfolios, says Chirag Setalvad, who took over as head of equities at the fund house. In an interaction with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Setalvad talks about his first year at the helm of the equities management team, value versus growth dynamics, his sectoral preferences, and market valuations. Edited excerpts:

It has been a year since you took charge as head of equities. How difficult was it to fill the big shoes left behind by Prashant Jain?</