Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Deployable AI use cases in big firms very limited: Teleperformance CEO

Deployable AI use cases in big firms very limited: Teleperformance CEO

Julien talked about the hype and reality of artificial intelligence (AI), and the importance of India as well as other new emerging countries in the business

Teleperfomance chairman and chief executive officer Daniel Julien
Premium

Teleperfomance chairman and chief executive officer Daniel Julien

Surajeet Das Gupta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For Paris-headquartered business process management giant Teleperformance (now rebranded TP), India accounts for over 20 per cent of its 500,000-strong workforce, and the country is also its most profitable and high-growth market. Teleperfomance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Daniel Julien, who was recently in New Delhi, talked about the hype and reality of artificial intelligence (AI), and the importance of India and other emerging countries in the business, with Surajeet Das Gupta in a video interview. Edited excerpts: 
Teleperformance has many top global companies as their clients with whom you work closely. How are they using AI and digital
Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian corporates Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon