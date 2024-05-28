Fortis plans to add 700 beds in FY25: MD & CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi

Fortis Healthcare is in an expansion phase, adding 246 beds during 2023-24 (FY24) and aiming to add 700 beds in 2024-25 (FY25). It has also divested two underperforming units in Chennai as part of its profitability focus. ASHUTOSH RAGHUVANSHI, managing director and chief executive officer of Fortis Healthcare, provides an overview of the company’s FY24 performance and expansion plans for FY25 in a telephonic interview with Sanket Koul. Edited excerpts:

How would you assess the company’s performance in FY24?



We are very pleased with the company’s performance in FY24. We saw almost 11.3 per cent growth in our hospital business’