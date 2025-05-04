Our aspiration is to exit Q4FY26 with RoA of 1%: Yes Bank MD & CEO

Prashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), , managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank , discusses the Q4FY25 results and future strategy of the bank in an interview with Abhijit Lele and Subrata Panda in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

How is the next phase of growth going to look like for Yes Bank now that five years have passed since it was reconstituted?

If you see the bank’s performance in the last six quarters, it is a consistent trend — both in business growth and profit. There were no blips in profit in the last four quarters. Every quarter there has been