Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Our aspiration is to exit Q4FY26 with RoA of 1%: Yes Bank MD & CEO

Our aspiration is to exit Q4FY26 with RoA of 1%: Yes Bank MD & CEO

Prashant Kumar discusses the Q4FY25 results and future strategy of the bank

Prashant Kumar, CEO YES Bank, BFSI
Premium

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES Bank (File Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Abhijit LeleSubrata Panda Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank, discusses the Q4FY25 results and future strategy of the bank in an interview with Abhijit Lele and Subrata Panda in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:
 
How is the next phase of growth going to look like for Yes Bank now that five years have passed since it was reconstituted?
 
If you see the bank’s performance in the last six quarters, it is a consistent trend — both in business growth and profit. There were no blips in profit in the last four quarters. Every quarter there has been
Topics : YES Bank Banking sector Personal loans Companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon