Our focus is on improving profitability: YES Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

At a time when banks are struggling to mobilise deposits, YES Bank has managed to grow its deposit base more effectively than many of its industry peers. In a conversation with Subrata Panda, Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of YES Bank, discusses the bank's deposit strategy, loan growth trajectory, status of stake sale, and other key developments. Edited excerpts:

YES Bank has managed to grow its deposits at a better pace than the industry. How have you done that and can the momentum be sustained?

Our deposit growth has been higher than most other