Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Our focus remains on profitable growth, says CarTrade executive director

Our dominance in the consumer group is unparalleled, especially in the auto portal segment, said Aneesha Menon

Aneesha Menon, Executive Director and CFO of CarTrade,
Premium

Aneesha Menon, Executive Director and CFO of CarTrade,

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the wake of its OLX India acquisition last year, the country’s leading auto portal CarTrade aims to continue its trend of profitable growth of 20 to 30 per cent in the coming quarters. Aneesha Menon, Executive Director and CFO of CarTrade, sheds light on the company's trajectory in maintaining leadership in the auto portal space, anticipated growth in the upcoming quarters, and the profitability post acquisitions in a video interview with Anjali Singh. Edited excerpts:

How does CarTrade plan to maintain its market leadership in the auto portal space?

We have a leadership position in key segments such as

Also Read

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Indian websites faced over 5 billion cyberattacks in 2023, shows data

India recorded flat car and SUV sales in Navratri this year: Report

Car sales to cross 4 mn mark this year on strong demand despite price hikes

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Why PVR INOX MD Ajay Bijli thinks leading a 3D life is the key to wellness

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance MD & CEO on why he tries to smile a lot

How Ageas Federal Life Insurance MD & CEO stays mentally, physically fit

What's Tata AIG General Insurance MD & CEO Neelesh Garg's wellness mantra

How Shriram General Insurance Co's MD & CEO stays mentally, physically fit

Topics : CarTrade CarTrade.com Car sales Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon