Our focus remains on profitable growth, says CarTrade executive director

In the wake of its OLX India acquisition last year, the country’s leading auto portal CarTrade aims to continue its trend of profitable growth of 20 to 30 per cent in the coming quarters. Aneesha Menon, Executive Director and CFO of CarTrade, sheds light on the company's trajectory in maintaining leadership in the auto portal space, anticipated growth in the upcoming quarters, and the profitability post acquisitions in a video interview with Anjali Singh. Edited excerpts:

How does CarTrade plan to maintain its market leadership in the auto portal space?

We have a leadership position in key segments such as