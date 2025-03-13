Our industry outperformance is not a 1-year story: Hexaware Tech CEO

Midcap information technology (IT) services firm Hexaware Technologies returned to public markets with the country’s largest initial public offering (IPO) by an IT services company. The firm also announced its full-year 2024 results, reporting 13.7 per cent year-on-year growth. In Mumbai, R SRIKRISHNA, chief executive officer (CEO) of Hexaware, discusses with Shivani Shinde the timing of the IPO and the company’s growth strategy. Edited excerpts:

The timing of Hexaware’s IPO was unusual, given that the sector is experiencing one of its slowest growth phases and market conditions are shifting. What was the rationale behind it?

I’m not overly concerned about