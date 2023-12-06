Sensex (0.52%)
Heatmap

Our successful listing gives justice to RE growth in India: IREDA CMD

'The company is now trying to widen its scope to new and emerging green sectors, widen its borrowers base, use innovative financing tools to cater to large projects and become a Navratna soon'

CMD, IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das
Premium

CMD, IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das

Shreya Jai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is India’s only renewable energy-focused state-owned non-banking financial company. After existing for three decades and two failed attempts at an initial public offering (IPO), the IREDA made a debut on Dalal Street last week. Even as the renewable-energy sector has grown by leaps and bounds, the loan books of the IREDA have remained restricted during the past decade. The company is now trying to widen its scope to new and emerging green sectors and expanding its borrower base, use innovative financing tools to cater to large projects, and become a Navratna soon. P K Das, chairman and managing director, in an interview with Shreya Jai talks about the growth plans of the company

IREDA Renewable energy policy renewable enrgy

Dec 06 2023

