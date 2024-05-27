Business Standard
Allowing payment banks to lend will have big impact: Anubrata Biswas

Anubrata Biswas, managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Payments Bank, discusses the quarterly results and future prospects with Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Airtel Payments Bank saw a fivefold growth in online applications from FASTag users in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 (FY24) compared to its third-quarter (Q3) average. ANUBRATA BISWAS, managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Payments Bank, discusses the quarterly results and future prospects with Harsh Kumar. Edited excerpts:

Following Paytm Payments Bank’s exit from the FASTag market, what kind of gains have you observed?

We experienced a fivefold increase in online FASTag applications in Q4FY24 compared to our Q3 average. In April 2024, we saw over 1.5 million monthly active FASTag users conducting transactions, bringing our total
First Published: May 27 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

