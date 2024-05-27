Allowing payment banks to lend will have big impact: Anubrata Biswas

Airtel Payments Bank saw a fivefold growth in online applications from FASTag users in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 (FY24) compared to its third-quarter (Q3) average. ANUBRATA BISWAS, managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Payments Bank, discusses the quarterly results and future prospects with Harsh Kumar. Edited excerpts:

Following Paytm Payments Bank’s exit from the FASTag market, what kind of gains have you observed?

We experienced a fivefold increase in online FASTag applications in Q4FY24 compared to our Q3 average. In April 2024, we saw over 1.5 million monthly active FASTag users conducting transactions, bringing our total