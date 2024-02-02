Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Plateful of vision: Sanjiv Puri takes through ITC's ambitious menu

Puri notes that tax stability in recent years has allowed the cigarette industry to recover from illicit trade, a trend that has been unfolding over several quarters

Sanjiv Puri, ITC Chairman & Managing Director | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Premium

Sanjiv Puri, ITC Chairman & Managing Director | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ishita Ayan Dutt
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 11:10 PM IST
“I am, by and large, a simple, home-cooked Indian food person. Even when I am in our hotels, that’s all I eat,” says Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC. But he makes an exception for this occasion and we sit down for an indulgent lunch — an event in the making for a couple of quarters.
 
We are at Club Prive, the private membership club on the 25th floor of the impressive ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata. The cityscape serves as a backdrop, featuring vast wetlands, crisscrossing flyovers and towering structures — a burgeoning hub for social and

Also Read

ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode?

As stake value doubles, govt puts plans to sell ITC stock in cold storage

ITC holding in hotel business key to its success, says CMD Sanjiv Puri

In non-cigarettes push, how ITC built more than 25 FMCG mother brands

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

Quantifying capex outlay in budget is reassuring: L&T CFO R Shankar Raman

Waiting for correction not right approach for India: Amundi group CIO

Gold will remain very important for next 2-3 years: CSB Bank MD Mondal

From Q1FY25, there will be stability, rural demand may rise: Adani Wilmar

We are inching towards recovery, pre-pandemic numbers: PVR Inox MD

Topics : ITC Sanjiv Puri FMCGs Lunch with BS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon