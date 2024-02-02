Plateful of vision: Sanjiv Puri takes through ITC's ambitious menu

“I am, by and large, a simple, home-cooked Indian food person. Even when I am in our hotels, that’s all I eat,” says Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC. But he makes an exception for this occasion and we sit down for an indulgent lunch — an event in the making for a couple of quarters.



We are at Club Prive, the private membership club on the 25th floor of the impressive ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata. The cityscape serves as a backdrop, featuring vast wetlands, crisscrossing flyovers and towering structures — a burgeoning hub for social and