Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / PLI auto scheme for e2Ws needs to be revisited: Ather Energy Cofounder, CEO

PLI auto scheme for e2Ws needs to be revisited: Ather Energy Cofounder, CEO

PLI should've been directed at startups - the real pushers of innovation, Tarun Mehta said

SS
premium

Ather Energy’s cofounder & chief executive officer (CEO) Tarun Mehta.

Surajeet Das Gupta Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Months after Ather Energy’s initial public offering (IPO), cofounder & chief executive officer (CEO) Tarun Mehta discusses policy hurdles, why premium electric vehicles are the future, and how the company is gearing up for the next phase of expansion, in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta in Bengaluru.
 
Ather has been operating at a disadvantage by not qualifying for the government’s PLI scheme, which offers incentives of 13–16 per cent. How do you cope with what you’ve called a ‘non-level playing field’? 
 
The production-linked incentive (PLI) auto scheme had gaps that excluded promising players like us from applying, and
Topics : IPO Ather Energy Ather hires new COO
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon