PLI auto scheme for e2Ws needs to be revisited: Ather Energy Cofounder, CEO

Months after Ather Energy’s initial public offering (IPO), cofounder & chief executive officer (CEO) Tarun Mehta discusses policy hurdles, why premium electric vehicles are the future, and how the company is gearing up for the next phase of expansion, in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta in Bengaluru.

Ather has been operating at a disadvantage by not qualifying for the government’s PLI scheme, which offers incentives of 13–16 per cent. How do you cope with what you’ve called a ‘non-level playing field’?

The production-linked incentive (PLI) auto scheme had gaps that excluded promising players like us from applying, and