Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Prepared for $65 per barrel crude oil price range for FY26: OIL CMD Rath

Prepared for $65 per barrel crude oil price range for FY26: OIL CMD Rath

Drilling begun in Cambay Basin, second well dug in Andaman seas

Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director (CMD), Oil India Ltd (OIL)
Premium

Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director (CMD), Oil India Ltd (OIL)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National exploration and production major Oil India Ltd (OIL) wants to quickly monetise offshore assets in the Cambay Basin, and is hopeful of lower statutory requirements helping exploration in the offshore KG  Basin, OIL chairman and managing director (CMD) Ranjit Rath told Prachi Pisal in an interview in Mumbai. Edited excerpts: 
 
For the rest of 2025, what is your outlook on the global crude oil prices?
 
We are aware of the volatility that comes along with the crude oil price, but what we don’t know is the extent of volatility. Having taken note of what we have witnessed in
Topics : OIL India Crude Oil Price oil companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon