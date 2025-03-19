Raising capital is easy, execution tough: NTT Data CEO Abhijit Dubey

For Japanese technology behemoth NTT, India is fast emerging as a strategic market, with the group aiming to see the region among its top five over the next three years. NTT Data, which has had a presence in India for more than 20 years and currently has a headcount of 40,000, is among the top 10 revenue-generating markets. ABHIJIT DUBEY, chief executive officer of NTT Data, in an interview with Shivani Shinde, talks about the impact of the recent merger, the Indian market, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data centres. Edited excerpts:

In 2022, NTT Data and NTT combined all their