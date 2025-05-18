Rapido's cab segment drives up to 25% of total bookings: Aravind Sanka

Ride-hailing unicorn Rapido is quickly scaling its four-wheeler segment, which now contributes up to 25 per cent of total bookings. Aravind Sanka, Rapido’s cofounder, in an interview with Udisha Srivastav shares insights on the company’s plans to expand into the segment, how BluSmart's exit has created an opportunity for the company, its push towards green mobility, and navigating state-specific policies. Edited excerpts:

What is the timeline to reach 500 cities?

We are adding at least 100 cities every quarter, and even in the last three months, we have launched in at least 150 cities. We are now present in 300