Raymond to add 300 stores in next 12 months, says Gautam Singhania

As demand picks up from Indian consumers, Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond, says the company is planning to expand its retail store chain. In an interview with Dev Chatterjee in Mumbai, Singhania adds that both rural and urban demand may pick up with expectations of a good monsoon. Edited excerpts:

With two months already over in the June quarter, how’s the retail sales for the company so far?

The extreme heat in some parts of the country where half of the country was reeling from around 50 degree Celsius temperature has impacted retail demand. So, footfalls in the stores are