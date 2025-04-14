Reaching $50 bn revenue goal by 2030 still a possibility: TCS CEO & MD

In an increasingly uncertain macro environment, K KRITHIVASAN, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), continues to reiterate that 2025-26 (FY26) will be better than 2024-25 (FY25) in terms of growth for the company. He remains confident due to the $39.4 billion in total contract value (TCV) the company signed in FY25 and growth from its international markets. In an interview with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, he talks about what is driving this TCV growth. Edited excerpts: