Home / Companies / Interviews / Reaching $50 bn revenue goal by 2030 still a possibility: TCS CEO & MD

Reaching $50 bn revenue goal by 2030 still a possibility: TCS CEO & MD

We also secured large deals - not necessarily AI deals, but deals powered by AI, says TCS CEO

K Krithivasan, TCS
K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In an increasingly uncertain macro environment, K KRITHIVASAN, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), continues to reiterate that 2025-26 (FY26) will be better than 2024-25 (FY25) in terms of growth for the company. He remains confident due to the $39.4 billion in total contract value (TCV) the company signed in FY25 and growth from its international markets. In an interview with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, he talks about what is driving this TCV growth. Edited excerpts:
 
TCS signed $12.2 billion in TCV, its second-highest ever. What is driving this, especially when other parameters
Topics : Tata Consultancy Services TCS artifical intelligence IT sector

