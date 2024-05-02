Business Standard
Recovery from just one platform like TV is impossible: Enterr10 TV MD

Manish Singhal talks about how did an unknown company from Indore force the Big Four (Star, Sony, Zee, and Viacom18) out of their top spots in general entertainment

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
5 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
Enterr10 Television’s Dangal TV was barely known. Then in 2019, it burst through the television (TV) screen to become the most-viewed channel across the Hindi heartland ahead of Star, Zee, or Colors. Last year, it displaced Sun TV to become the most-viewed channel in India across languages. It now dominates the fastest-growing part of the Rs 69,600 crore broadcasting business — ad-supported, free-to-air TV, with top advertisers such as Hindustan Unilever and Nestlé on board. How did an unknown company from Indore force the Big Four (Star, Sony, Zee, and Viacom18) out of their top spots in general entertainment? It
