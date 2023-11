Want to eliminate lung cancer as a cause of death: AstraZeneca India MD

No plan to enter banking sector: Mobikwik co-founder, CEO Bipin Preet Singh

AI can be as evil as man makes it to be: Keniley-Kumar law firm partner

India's 5G potential is now unfolding: Ericsson's Nunzio Mirtillo

AUM to see 18-20% growth during second half: Shriram Finance's Revankar

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

L&T gains 2%, scales to an all-time high on multiple order wins

German, Indian defence majors near deal to build submarine in India

Larsen & Toubro expects to win Rs 2-trillion order from Centre in FY24

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reported a new high in terms of order book and order inflows for the September quarter. R Shankar Raman, the chief financial officer (CFO) and whole-time director of L&T, discusses the company’s prospects in West Asia, India’s order inflows and L&T’s new businesses, in an online interaction with Amritha Pillay. Edited excerpts.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com