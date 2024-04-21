Business Standard
Rising disposable income a big opportunity for us: AABL's Tushar Bhandari

Associated Alcohol Breweries Ltd (AABL), one of the leading distilleries in India, is strategically targeting the evolving preferences of new-age consumers

Tushar Bhandari
Tushar Bhandari, Whole time director, AABL

Aneeka Chatterjee
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Associated Alcohol Breweries (AABL), one of the leading distilleries in India, is strategically targeting the evolving preferences of new-age consumers. AABL is prioritising consistency and quality to effectively manoeuvre the market dynamics. It is also eyeing to expand its beer division, Mount Everest Breweries (MEBL). Tushar Bhandari, whole-time director at AABL, talks about partnerships, product lines and strategic expansion initiatives in a video interview with Aneeka Chatterjee. Edited excerpts:


Which market trends or patterns is the company capitalising on?

There is a rising per capita consumption and disposable income and it is a big opportunity for players like us.
First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

