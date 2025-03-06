Seeing distinctive travel trends in India: Booking.com's Laura Houldsworth

India remains an important market for Booking.com, both within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and globally. The bookings in Asia are one of the big focus areas for the company, Laura Houldsworth, managing director and vice president, APAC, Booking.com, said in a virtual interaction with Roshni Shekhar. Edited excerpts:

How was 2024 for Booking.com's business performance?

Overall, 2024 was very good for us. We (Booking Holdings) saw record room nights booked across the group of over 1.1 billion against 900 million last year (2023). We saw significant overall growth and room night growth, which was up by 20 per cent in