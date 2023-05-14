Semiconductor chip prices are up 50%: Bajaj Auto EV head Eric Vas

The semiconductor chip supply for the electric two-wheeler industry has normalised but the prices are up by nearly 50 per cent compared to pre-pandemic period, said Eric Vas, President, Urbanite, the electric vehicle (EV) business of Bajaj Auto.
"It (the supply) has improved greatly. It has pretty much normalised. The problem is the cost. The costs remain very high. Hopefully, the costs will start correcting themselves over this fiscal year," he said in an interview with Business Standard.
"For example, in the pre-pandemic period, if the price was Rs 100 for a scheduled supply of chips, today you are paying Rs 150 for the same scheduled supply," he noted.
