Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Sensible opportunities emerging in largecap space: Nippon India MF's Bhan

Bhan mentions that sectors such as automotive (auto), pharmaceutical (pharma), and industrials have performed particularly well in the ongoing result season

SAILESH RAJ BHAN, chief investment officer-equity investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF).
Premium

SAILESH RAJ BHAN, chief investment officer-equity investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF)

Abhishek Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The second-quarter (Q2) earnings mark a positive shift in trend after a lacklustre 12- to 18-month period, says SAILESH RAJ BHAN, chief investment officer-equity investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Bhan mentions that sectors such as automotive (auto), pharmaceutical (pharma), and industrials have performed particularly well in the ongoing result season. Valuation-wise, the money manager sees opportunities in financials, consumer staples, and utilities. Edited excerpts:

Going by the indices, smallcaps and midcaps have shown better resilience during the downturn phase (in October) vis-à-vis largecaps. What’s supporting these segments despite valuation concerns?
 
The resilience in the smallcap and midcap space is a function of improvements in flows in these categories after a sharp fall until

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Nippon Life India Mutual Fund restricts flows into smallcap fund

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

Trust MF ropes in Mihir Vora as CIO; IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.36 times

Biocon Biologics targets top three biosimilar spot: Shreehas Tambe

Expect to see 10,000 deep tech Indian startups by 2030: Nasscom's Narayanan

Surge of user interest in GenAI this year: Automation Anywhere's Kothari

Mankind Pharma sees 21% profit surge in Q2 despite consumer health hurdles

India among top 10 markets for us, not in top 5 yet, says Sennheiser

Topics : Nippon Mutual Funds industry CIO Automotive pharma sctors share market

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon