Sensible opportunities emerging in largecap space: Nippon India MF's Bhan

The second-quarter (Q2) earnings mark a positive shift in trend after a lacklustre 12- to 18-month period, says SAILESH RAJ BHAN, chief investment officer-equity investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Bhan mentions that sectors such as automotive (auto), pharmaceutical (pharma), and industrials have performed particularly well in the ongoing result season. Valuation-wise, the money manager sees opportunities in financials, consumer staples, and utilities. Edited excerpts:

Going by the indices, smallcaps and midcaps have shown better resilience during the downturn phase (in October) vis-à-vis largecaps. What’s supporting these segments despite valuation concerns?



The resilience in the smallcap and midcap space is a function of improvements in flows in these categories after a sharp fall until