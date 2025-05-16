Friday, May 16, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Serentica plans ₹1 trn investment to boost capacity to 17 GW by 2030: CEO

Serentica plans ₹1 trn investment to boost capacity to 17 GW by 2030: CEO

Akshay Hiranandani talks about about Serentica's future roadmap, and the current market scenario

Akshay Hiranandani , CEO, Serentica Renewables
Premium

Akshay Hiranandani , CEO, Serentica Renewables

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta and KKR-backed Serentica Renewables is planning an ambitious capacity expansion by 2030. Chief executive officer (CEO) Akshay Hiranandani talks to Shine Jacob in Chennai about Serentica’s future roadmap, and the current market scenario. Edited excerpts:
 
We understand that you are working on projects of around 4 gigawatts (GW) in the renewables sector. What is the status?
 
Currently, we’re building about 4,000 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar projects across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. We have a solid pipeline, including 3–4 GW more from both government contracts and new power purchase agreements (PPAs). As these PPAs move into execution, we
Topics : Vedanta KKR Investment renewable energy sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon