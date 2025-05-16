Serentica plans ₹1 trn investment to boost capacity to 17 GW by 2030: CEO

Vedanta and KKR-backed Serentica Renewables is planning an ambitious capacity expansion by 2030. Chief executive officer (CEO) Akshay Hiranandani talks to Shine Jacob in Chennai about Serentica’s future roadmap, and the current market scenario. Edited excerpts:

We understand that you are working on projects of around 4 gigawatts (GW) in the renewables sector. What is the status?

Currently, we’re building about 4,000 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar projects across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. We have a solid pipeline, including 3–4 GW more from both government contracts and new power purchase agreements (PPAs). As these PPAs move into execution, we