Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shot stories: Meet Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella, the man behind Covaxin

As the pandemic raged, India developed its own vaccine. Those weren't easy days, Ella, the man behind Covaxin, tells Sohini Das

Krishna Ella, founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech
Premium

Krishna Ella, founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech

Sohini Das
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Amidst the fury of the pandemic, Krishna Ella was a man consumed by work. He had quite a task at hand — to develop India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin. Our meeting, long anticipated but delayed due to his intense involvement, finally materialises now that the shadow of Covid-19 is receding. 
 
The executive chairperson of Bharat Biotech graciously hosts me in his hometown, Hyderabad, choosing the serene ambiance of Yi Jing at ITC Kohenur, an establishment nestled in the heart of the bustling Hitec City, overlooking the tranquil Durgam Lake.

Yi Jing’s vibrant red decor provides the backdrop as we

Also Read

Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens today: What do analysts say?

US approves 1st vaccine against chikungunya virus: All you need to know

Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney ink MoU for vaccine research

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

We have developed an 80% biodegradable tyre: JK Tyre CMD Singhania

Diageo India focuses on value over volumes business, says CIO Damodaran

For us, India may become larger than China: Schneider Electric CEO

Inflationary pressures to continue in short-medium term: Jubilant Foods

Indian team played key role in developing combustion tech: JCB India CEO

Topics : Lunch with BS Bharat Biotech Vaccine India healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon