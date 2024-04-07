Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Significant technological investment needed for cancer treatment in India'

'We just added ZAP-X, which is a dedicated radiosurgery instrument for brain cancer. It is the first of its kind,' says Madhu Sasidhar, new president and CEO of Apollo's hospital division

Madhu Sasidhar
Premium

Madhu Sasidhar, new president and CEO of Apollo's hospital division

Shine Jacob
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Apollo, one of the world’s largest vertically integrated healthcare providers, is in the process of massive expansion with eight to nine projects at different planning stages. Madhu Sasidhar, the new president and chief executive officer of its hospital division, talks to Shine Jacob about future expansion, medical tourism, and growth roadmap.

1. What will be your priorities after taking charge of one of the largest healthcare groups? 

As I assess Apollo's position and our approach to addressing the healthcare needs of the country, one of the priorities will be growth. The country is expanding and one out of five under

Also Read

Hospital expansion, new business scale-up to drive gains for Apollo

Cash-for-kidneys scam: Ministry orders inquiry against Apollo Hospitals

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Apollo Hospitals plans to invest Rs 3,000 cr, add 2,000 beds in 3 years: MD

Action is in India, makes sense to focus on market here: Berger Paints CEO

Aim is to double individual first-year premiums in 3 years: ABSLI CEO

'We are leveraging AI and GenAI to build a strong cyber security defence'

India should have world-class education ecosystem: Anand Mahindra

India has the largest slate of local original content outside US: Kelly Day

Topics : Apollo Hospital Enterprises Apollo Hospitals healthcare technologies cancer hospital cancer treatment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon