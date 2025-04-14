Skills have gone through the roof because of AI: Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie

One of the positive impacts of the US tariff war may be a high demand for freelancers, believes Matt Barrie, chief executive officer (CEO) of Freelancer, one of the largest freelancing marketplaces. He spoke with Shivani Shinde on the sidelines of the recently concluded India Global Forum on how India is a powerhouse of talent and also one of the major regions of its freelancer base at 30 million. Edited excerpts:

How is Freelancer different from other freelancing marketplaces globally?

We have the world's largest crowd-sourced marketplace of freelancers, with 80 million people in it. It's growing by about 25,000