Monday, April 14, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Skills have gone through the roof because of AI: Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie

Skills have gone through the roof because of AI: Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie

We're actually huge in India, it is the number one demographic for us, says Barrie

Matt Barrie, CEO, Freelancer
Premium

Matt Barrie, CEO, Freelancer

Shivani Shinde
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the positive impacts of the US tariff war may be a high demand for freelancers, believes Matt Barrie, chief executive officer (CEO) of Freelancer, one of the largest freelancing marketplaces. He spoke with Shivani Shinde on the sidelines of the recently concluded India Global Forum on how India is a powerhouse of talent and also one of the major regions of its freelancer base at 30 million. Edited excerpts:
 
How is Freelancer different from other freelancing marketplaces globally?
 
We have the world's largest crowd-sourced marketplace of freelancers, with 80 million people in it. It's growing by about 25,000
Topics : Trump tariffs E-marketplace artifical intelligence freelancing

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon