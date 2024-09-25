Talent groomed globally coming to India, for India: IBM APAC's Hans Dekkers

Hans Dekkers, general manager of IBM Asia-Pacific (APAC), took over the helm of the region in August this year. He believes that while the APAC region is vast, India presents the largest opportunity for the company. In an interview with Shivani Shinde at the company’s flagship event, IBM Think, in Mumbai, he discusses opportunities, artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) adoption, and regulatory impact. Edited excerpts:

With your recent appointment to lead APAC, what opportunities and focus areas are you prioritising?



Our region presents immense potential, particularly in India, the largest market in APAC. APAC is