Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Talent groomed globally coming to India, for India: IBM APAC's Hans Dekkers

Talent groomed globally coming to India, for India: IBM APAC's Hans Dekkers

The company's flagship event IBM Think in Mumbai he talks about opportunities, AI and GenAI adoption and regulatory impact

Hans Dekkers, general manager of IBM Asia-Pacific (APAC) | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Premium

Hans Dekkers, general manager of IBM Asia-Pacific (APAC) | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hans Dekkers, general manager of IBM Asia-Pacific (APAC), took over the helm of the region in August this year. He believes that while the APAC region is vast, India presents the largest opportunity for the company. In an interview with Shivani Shinde at the company’s flagship event, IBM Think, in Mumbai, he discusses opportunities, artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) adoption, and regulatory impact. Edited excerpts:

With your recent appointment to lead APAC, what opportunities and focus areas are you prioritising?
 
Our region presents immense potential, particularly in India, the largest market in APAC. APAC is

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon