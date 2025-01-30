Slow start, but strong retail growth expected: Raymond CMD Gautam Singhania

Urban consumption has shown some green shoots since Makar Sankranti and is expected to improve for the rest of the year, says Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director of Raymond. In an in-person interview with Sharleen D’Souza and Dev Chatterjee, Singhania says the group is moving to an asset-light strategy. Edited excerpts:

How is consumption playing out in rural and urban areas at your retail outlets?

The retail business was somewhat slow initially, but it has picked up over the past seven to eight days. Following Makar Sankranti, there is a renewed sense of positivity. With the wedding season continuing