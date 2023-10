Even though the markets have sailed through negative developments in recent months, investors who are over-exposed to narrow market segments should exercise caution in the next 3-6 months, says Aashish P Somaiyaa, CEO – WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, in an e-mail interaction with Abhishek Kumar.

Markets have interacted with several negative developments in recent months, from the rise in oil prices to the Israel crisis. What is behind the resilience?