Sensex (0.55%)
65259.45 + 354.77
Nifty (0.52%)
19525.55 + 100.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6284.95 + 56.65
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
40982.85 + 249.80
Nifty Bank (0.40%)
43996.65 + 176.55
Heatmap

Surge of user interest in GenAI this year: Automation Anywhere's Kothari

The impact of process automation to address the looming workforce productivity challenges will be enormous, says Kothari

ANKUR KOTHARI, chief customer strategy and revenue officer of Automation Anywhere
Premium

ANKUR KOTHARI, chief customer strategy and revenue officer of Automation Anywhere

Ayushman Baruah
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Automation Anywhere, which develops robotic process automation software, says customers are curious about its capabilities as awareness grows about generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). ANKUR KOTHARI, chief customer strategy and revenue officer of Automation Anywhere, spoke to Ayushman Baruah about the company’s strategy. Edited excerpts from an email interview. 

How much has Automation Anywhere invested in AI and GenAI?
 
We are not able to share specifics, however, approximately 50 per cent of our R&D (research and development) capacity is focused on AI-driven product initiatives including developing generative AI capabilities.
 
What is your company's strategy to leverage the demand for GenAI solutions? 
 

Also Read

HCL Tech revenue, profit may rise 15% YoY in Q1FY24; ER&D segment to be hit

HCLTech Q2 preview: ASAP deal to aid revenue growth; guidance revision eyed

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's salary halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

Amid dull job market, tech graduates enlist in boot camps to boost skills

Tech industry records over 226,000 layoffs in 2023, up 40% since 2022

Mankind Pharma sees 21% profit surge in Q2 despite consumer health hurdles

India among top 10 markets for us, not in top 5 yet, says Sennheiser

Red Hat India's Growth unaffected by global trends, embraces AI, says GM

Should touch Rs 1K crore from OTC this year, says Nandini Piramal

Will stay focused on Delhi & Bengaluru, open charging hubs for biz: Jaggi

Topics : Automation Anywhere Technology Robotics Automation impact

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon