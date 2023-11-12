Surge of user interest in GenAI this year: Automation Anywhere's Kothari

Automation Anywhere, which develops robotic process automation software, says customers are curious about its capabilities as awareness grows about generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). ANKUR KOTHARI, chief customer strategy and revenue officer of Automation Anywhere, spoke to Ayushman Baruah about the company’s strategy. Edited excerpts from an email interview.



How much has Automation Anywhere invested in AI and GenAI?



We are not able to share specifics, however, approximately 50 per cent of our R&D (research and development) capacity is focused on AI-driven product initiatives including developing generative AI capabilities.



What is your company's strategy to leverage the demand for GenAI solutions?

