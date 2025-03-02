Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Target is to double organisations' AI adoption rate: TCS CTO Harrick Vin

Target is to double organisations' AI adoption rate: TCS CTO Harrick Vin

The reason for setting up the AI Cloud unit was to build the foundation that is often on the Cloud

HARRICK VIN, chief technology officer (CTO), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Premium

HARRICK VIN, chief technology officer (CTO), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Avik DasShivani Shinde
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It has been more than two years since ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot built by OpenAI, took the technology world by storm. As the euphoria ebbs, enterprises are adopting AI slowly. HARRICK VIN, chief technology officer (CTO) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), told Avik Das and Shivani Shinde on the sidelines of the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum in Mumbai what organisations should do to scale up adoption. Edited excerpts from the interview: 
Adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is slow across enterprises, according to analysts. What is the reason?  
Adoption is about value realisation and what we have
Topics : Artificial intelligence ChatGPT Tata Consultancy Services TCS

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon