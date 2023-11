Piramal Pharma, which just finished a rights issue, has paid off Rs 958 crore in debt, and is now planning to focus on organic growth, cost control and operational excellence. The company is on a $1 billion growth trajectory having posted revenues of Rs 1,911 crore in the second quarter. In an interview with Sohini Das, Piramal Pharma Chairperson Nandini Piramal outlines her plans, and why she wants to focus on profitability. Edited excerpts:

What are the new global trends emerging