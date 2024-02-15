Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

There is a level of hype when it comes to GenAI: IBM's Sandip Patel

We are doubling down on AI. IBM is not new to AI. Rather, it has always been a part of our portfolio. We were working with different AI models, such as data analytics and so on

SANDIP PATEL
Premium

Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India and South Asia

Shivani Shinde
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:48 PM IST
New research commissioned by IBM found that about 59 per cent of enterprise-scale organisations surveyed in India have artificial intelligence (AI) actively in use in their businesses. This is the highest among countries surveyed by IBM. However, many businesses are hesitant to move beyond the experimentation stage. SANDIP PATEL, managing director, IBM India and South Asia, in a video interview with Shivani Shinde, talks about the AI adoption in India. Edited excerpts:

What will be IBM’s focus for 2024 in the buzz surrounding AI?
 
The focus for IBM is still going to be around hybrid Cloud and AI. We continue

Also Read

No slowdown in tech spend in domestic market: IBM India's Sandip Patel

Axar Patel ruled out of Asia Cup final, doubtful starter for World Cup 2023

India must develop sovereign AI infra, says IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM, MeitY join hands to boost AI, quantum and semiconductors in India

IBM partners with AWS to launch GenAI-focussed innovation lab in India

India could soon be our next launch pad, says Irish Distillers CEO

Premium and luxury segments becoming more prominent in India: Titan CFO

Domestic, rural consumers also driving power demand: Tata Power CEO

Banks are catching up with fintech companies: BlackSoil co-founder

In next 4-5 years, we aim capex of Rs 1,500 cr: Biocon's Siddharth Mittal

Topics : IBM India artifical intelligence Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon