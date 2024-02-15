There is a level of hype when it comes to GenAI: IBM's Sandip Patel

New research commissioned by IBM found that about 59 per cent of enterprise-scale organisations surveyed in India have artificial intelligence (AI) actively in use in their businesses. This is the highest among countries surveyed by IBM. However, many businesses are hesitant to move beyond the experimentation stage. SANDIP PATEL, managing director, IBM India and South Asia, in a video interview with Shivani Shinde, talks about the AI adoption in India. Edited excerpts:

What will be IBM’s focus for 2024 in the buzz surrounding AI?



The focus for IBM is still going to be around hybrid Cloud and AI. We continue