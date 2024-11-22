Premium content production needs to be democratised: JioStar's Uday Shankar

Over 13 years, Uday Shankar took Star India from Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 18,000 crore in revenue when he quit in 2020. He was keen to focus on education and healthcare. But here he is back in media four years later as vice-chairperson of JioStar. The Rs 23,000 crore (revenue FY24) firm is India’s second-largest media company (after Google India). It is the product of the merger between Viacom18 Media and Star India. Viacom18 is owned by Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bodhi Tree Systems, a platform owned equally by Shankar and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems. Star India is a