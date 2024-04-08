There is huge potential to grow the residential business: Prestige CEO

Real estate major Prestige Group reported a sales milestone of Rs 21,040 crore for FY24, marking a growth of 63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as it declared its operational results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter on Monday. Its sales for the March quarter touched Rs 4,707 crore, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y. It also sold the highest number of units in FY24 totalling 10,068 units. VENKAT K NARAYANA, CEO of Prestige Group, talks about the company’s growth drivers and vision, in an interview with Aneeka Chatterjee in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

Which of Prestige’s business segments are poised to