Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

There is huge potential to grow the residential business: Prestige CEO

Consumer needs and requirements have changed, and differ from city to city. We need to take into consideration what the people of a select city need and then do it accordingly, Venkat K Narayana said

. Venkat K Narayana, CEO of Prestige Group
Premium

Venkat K Narayana, CEO of Prestige Group

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Real estate major Prestige Group reported a sales milestone of Rs 21,040 crore for FY24, marking a growth of 63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as it declared its operational results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter on Monday. Its sales for the March quarter touched Rs 4,707 crore, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y. It also sold the highest number of units in FY24 totalling 10,068 units. VENKAT K NARAYANA, CEO of Prestige Group, talks about the company’s growth drivers and vision, in an interview with Aneeka Chatterjee in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:  

Which of Prestige’s business segments are poised to

Also Read

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth Rs 240 cr to grandson

Gifting Infosys shares: Tax implications for Narayana Murthy and his grandson

Narayana Murthy cautions the public not to fall prey to deep fake videos

Invest $1 bn a year for 2 decades to train teachers, says Narayana Murthy

Recency bias, global cues underpin elevated valuations: Sailesh Raj Bhan

India a significant player in shaping global 6G standards: Ericsson exec

We are optimistic about India story, says ITC's Director Hemant Malik

'Significant technological investment needed for cancer treatment in India'

Action is in India, makes sense to focus on market here: Berger Paints CEO

Topics : Prestige Real Estate Real estate firms Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon