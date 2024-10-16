There's a renewed focus on GCCs with tech emphasis: KPMG India CEO

KPMG is ramping up its capacity by about 20 per cent annually, focusing on its technology division while also reviewing the effectiveness of its well-being policies, says YEZDI NAGPOREWALLA, chief executive officer of KPMG India, in an interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

Your latest study on the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector highlighted the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Can you share some insights?

We interviewed over 120 chief experience officers (CXOs), including chief technology officers, chief information officers, and chief digital officers within the TMT industry. There has been