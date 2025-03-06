Trump uncertainty will not affect investment in India: ReNew CEO Sinha

Sumant Sinha, chairman and chief executive officer of Nasdaq-listed ReNew, one of India’s biggest renewable power companies with close to 11 gigawatts (Gw) of commissioned capacity, speaks to S Dinakar in New Delhi about his company, green hydrogen, what is in store in the Trump era, and module prices. Edited excerpts:

Can you update us on ReNew’s operations?

We have installations of about 6 Gw in solar and 5 Gw in wind energy, and a pipeline of 15 Gw. Power-purchase agreements for about 8.5 Gw have been inked and the balance will be signed next financial year. This 26 Gw