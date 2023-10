AstraZeneca is working on several cancer projects in India. The British drug major is also developing next-generation vaccines that have the potential to generate potent and long-lasting immune responses. In an email interview with Sohini Das, AstraZeneca Pharma India Managing Director and Country President Sanjeev Panchal talks about the firm’s plans. Edited excerpts.

What are your projects in lung cancer research? Any project that is undergoing trial in India?