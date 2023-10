Genpact is investing up to $600 million over 3 years in AI: CEO Tyagarajan

Axis Bank's infusion will give Max Life enough capital for 2 yrs: Tripathy

Deming Grand Prize aligns with our quality objectives, says CEO Ceat Tyres

It's time RBI became data-dependent: PNB Gilts MD & CEO Vikas Goel

Business AI would be the next big bet for SAP: President & MD Kulmeet Bawa

MFs hungry for bigger slice of banking pie amid growing investor inflows

In terms of earnings growth, there isn’t much difference between largecaps and mid and smallcaps to justify the differential in stock performances, says ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN , managing director and chief investment

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com